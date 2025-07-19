Pakistani mountaineer killed, 3 injured in avalanche on K2

A Pakistani climber was killed and three others, including foreign mountaineers, were injured after an avalanche hit their location on K2, the world's second-highest mountain, officials said Friday.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan confirmed that local mountaineer Iftikhar Hussain died in the avalanche, which struck Camp 1 at around 500 meters (1,640 feet) above the base camp.

His body was brought down to the base camp and airlifted to the city of Skardu by Pakistan army's aviation unit, the statement added.

Three other climbers were injured. One foreign climber sustained minor injuries, while the other two made it back safely to the Advance Base Camp.

Maj. Gen. Irfan Arshad extended condolences to Hussain's family, friends, and the wider mountaineering community.

K2, located in Pakistan's Karakoram range, is considered one of the most dangerous peaks in the world due to its extreme weather and challenging climbing conditions.





