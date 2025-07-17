2 Israeli soldiers severely injured in northern Gaza Strip: Army

Two more Israeli soldiers were seriously injured in an attack in the Gaza Strip, the army said on Thursday.

According to a military statement, the soldiers -- from Battalion 202 -- were wounded in an anti-tank and gunfire attack in Gaza City's Shujaiya neighborhood on Wednesday night. They were hospitalized following the incident, the army added.

There was no immediate response from the Palestinian group Hamas regarding the attack.

At least 893 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 6,108 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza war in late 2023, according to military figures.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since the end of 2023, killing nearly 58,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.