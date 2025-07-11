Wildfires destroy homes, farmland in Syria’s Hama as flames spread to Latakia

Two major wildfires in Syria's central Hama province have destroyed homes and farmland, while blazes in the western Latakia countryside continue for the ninth straight day, fueled by high winds and complicated by landmines and unexploded ordnance, Syrian officials said Friday.

Emergency Minister Raed Al-Saleh told the state-run SANA news agency that firefighting teams had recently tackled two large forest fires in Hama.

"The first blaze broke out in Nabaa Al-Tayyib and was extinguished with the help of 33 responders, 10 fire trucks, and additional logistical support," he said, noting that the fire reignited despite cooling efforts and ultimately burned around 500 dunums (124 acres) of forest before being fully contained.

A second fire erupted in Jabal Taqsis, near the scientific research area, destroying about 20 dunums (5 acres) of cypress trees before it was brought under control.





- LATAKIA FIRES CONTINUE AS FOREIGN TEAMS JOIN

In Latakia, fires have scorched more than 37,000 acres as of Friday. Saleh warned that the situation remains critical, with strong winds accelerating the spread and landmine explosions — remnants of Syria's war — sparking new flare-ups.

He said ground firefighting teams from Türkiye and Jordan have already arrived, and Iraqi teams are expected to join. Sixteen aircraft from Syria, Türkiye, Jordan and Lebanon are taking part in aerial operations.

Syrian Air Force Commander Brig. Gen. Assem Hawari met with Jordanian military representatives to coordinate airspace use and avoid mid-air incidents during joint operations, according to SANA.

Civil defense teams from across Syrian provinces, alongside foreign responders, have been engaged in continuous firefighting efforts for nine days.

On Thursday, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Syria, Adam Abdelmoula, announced $625,000 in emergency funding to support affected communities in Latakia.

Latakia's densely forested terrain regularly faces wildfires during the summer months due to high temperatures, dry vegetation, and persistent winds that hamper containment.