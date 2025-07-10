Palestinian killed after stabbing Israeli soldier in West Bank raid

A Palestinian man was shot dead and his body trampled by a military vehicle after he stabbed and injured an Israeli soldier during an Israeli army raid on a West Bank town Thursday.

The soldier was stabbed by the resident of the Rumana town of Jenin, in the northern West Bank, during the raid carried out by the Israeli forces on the town, the Israeli army said on its X account.

The soldier was hospitalized after sustaining moderate injuries.

The Palestinian that carried out the attack was killed by the army forces, the statement added.

According to the official news agency Wafa, Israeli forces raided Rumana early Thursday, storming locals' homes and damaging their properties.

Israeli sniper teams were deployed across the town, and the army forces launched a large-scale arrest campaign of the citizens, Wafa added.

The Gaza Health Ministry said that a 55-year-old citizen from Rumana was killed by Israeli gunfire on Thursday.

According to Wafa, the body of Ahmad al-Amour was trampled by a military vehicle.

Amour's sons were also detained, the agency said.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, at least 993 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





