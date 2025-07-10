Israel claims to have intercepted missile launched from Yemen

The Israeli army claimed early Thursday to have intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X that the missile attack had triggered air-raid sirens in some parts in the country.

There was no immediate comment from the Yemeni Houthi group on the army report.

The Houthis have intensified missile and drone strikes on Israel since the Israeli military resumed attacks on Gaza in March after two months of a shaky ceasefire.

Since November 2023, the group has also targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 57,700 people have been killed in an Israeli onslaught.





