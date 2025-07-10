At least 28 killed, dozens injured in pre-dawn Israeli strikes across Gaza Strip

At least 28 civilians were killed and dozens injured in Thursday pre-dawn Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

The Israeli army targeted a group of civilians waiting near a medical care site for food supplement delivery in Deir al-Balah, killing 13, most of them women and children, and seriously injuring others, a medical source told Anadolu.

Separately, four people from the same family were killed in an Israeli strike targeting their home in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Two Palestinians were also killed and 10 injured in Israeli drone strikes in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army killed five people, including two children, and injured 20 others in strikes on tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

A mother and three of her children were also killed when the Israeli army struck their home in Khan Younis. More than 20 people were injured in the same attack.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 57,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





