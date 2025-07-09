Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

 Contact Us
President Donald Trump announced plans Wednesday to slap a 50 percent US tariff on Brazilian goods starting August 1, as he blasted the trial of the country's ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro as a "Witch Hunt."

Published July 09,2025
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his administration will charge Brazil with a 50% tariff on products sent to the U.S. starting August 1 while the Republican leader also expressed support for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Trump made his comments in a letter to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The U.S. president has also been critical of the BRICS countries, of which Brazil is a key part.

Trump's letter said the 50% tariff will be separate from all sectoral tariffs.