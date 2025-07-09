Israeli group petitions to declare Netanyahu unfit for office

An Israeli advocacy group has filed a petition with the Supreme Court demanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be declared unfit for office, citing violations of conflict-of-interest obligations and undermining the rule of law, local media said on Wednesday.

The petition was submitted by the non-governmental organization "Democratic Fortress."

It accuses Netanyahu of breaching the conflict-of-interest arrangement tied to his role and should be deemed "incapacitated" under the principle of "defensive democracy," Maariv newspaper said.

Critics argue that Netanyahu unlawfully uses his executive power to further his political goals, including attempts to dismiss former Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, as well as efforts to push laws limiting the Supreme Court's authority.

"This is an extraordinary petition, as it presents multiple legal grounds for declaring Netanyahu unfit to serve as prime minister," Maariv said.

As of yet, Netanyahu's office has not commented, and it remains unclear whether the court will agree to hear the case.

Israel's Supreme Court had previously rejected similar petitions seeking Netanyahu's removal.

The legal challenge comes as Netanyahu continues to face charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit filed the indictments in November 2019, and the trial began in 2020. Netanyahu denies the allegations, calling them "part of a politically motivated campaign to oust him."





