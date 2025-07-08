Tehran denies Trump’s assertion about Iranian request for meeting

Iran denied Tuesday US President Donald Trump's assertion about an Iranian request for a meeting on Tehran's nuclear program.

"We have not submitted any request to the US side regarding a meeting," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in statements carried by the state-run Tasnim news agecny.

Trump said Monday that Washington will hold nuclear talks with Iran.

"We have scheduled Iran talks, and they want to talk," Trump told reporters along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

On June 22, US B-2 bombers dropped 14 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs, also known as bunker busters, on Iran's Fordo and Natanz nuclear sites and dozens of submarine-based Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired at its nuclear facility at Isfahan as part of Washington's campaign against Iran's nuclear program.

A sixth round of talks between the US and Iran was scheduled on June 15, but Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear and civilian sites June 13.

The 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran ended with a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect June 24.





