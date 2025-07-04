Israel bombards home, workshop in southern Lebanon in new ceasefire violation

Israeli forces on Friday shelled a house, a bulldozer, and a workshop in southern Lebanon in what marks a new violation of the ceasefire agreement that has been in place since Nov. 27, 2024.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), an Israeli artillery shell hit the house in a populated area near the Shuwait Hill in the town of Aita al-Shaab in Nabatieh province.

The same house had been targeted previously with sound bombs. The extent of Friday's damage or possible casualties remains unclear.

Israeli forces also "rigged and detonated the engine of a large bulldozer" that was removing rubble in the Karzaneh neighborhood north of Meiss el-Jabal, according to the agency.

The bulldozer belonged to a government-run South Council construction crew and was operating on the Meiss el-Jabal-Houla road, inside Lebanese territory.

In a separate incident in the Marjayoun district, Israeli troops once again bombed a textile factory in Meiss el-Jabal.

The facility had previously been destroyed during the war and rebuilt by its owner, the agency said. No immediate reports were available regarding casualties from this attack.

Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah's activities despite a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that was reached in November. The truce ended months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 225 people and injuries to more than 500, since the agreement was signed.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.