Iran reopens airspace, resumes flights

Iran has reopened its airspace to global aviation and resumed both domestic and international flights across the country, the country's Civil Aviation Organization announced on Friday.

Following "inter-agency coordination and numerous meetings of aviation industry stakeholders," Iran's aviation authorities have declared Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports in Tehran, as well as other airports, operational and ready to provide flight services, the Iranian news agency IRNA said, citing a statement issued by the Civil Aviation Organization.

Flights will now operate according to schedule "from all airports in the country, except for Isfahan and Tabriz airports, during the day from 5 a.m. (1230GMT) to 6 p.m. (0130GMT)."

"Immediately after the infrastructure of Isfahan and Tabriz airports is ready and in the absence of other restrictions, these two airports will also join the country's air transport network," the statement added.

A 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites. Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.





