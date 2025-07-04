At least 15 killed in Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza

At least 15 Palestinians were killed early Friday when Israeli warplanes targeted tents sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to local sources.

Most of the victims were members of the same family whose shelter was directly hit near the Tayba Towers, eyewitnesses told Anadolu. Several others were injured in the attack.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli artillery also struck tents housing displaced civilians in Al-Mawasi, Rafah, in southern Gaza, causing further casualties.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces demolished multiple residential homes in northern Khan Younis, according to eyewitnesses.

The latest attacks come just one day after more than 100 Palestinians were killed across the Gaza Strip, including 51 people who lost their lives while waiting for humanitarian aid, according to local reports.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





