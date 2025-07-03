Israel’s Ben-Gvir renews call to occupy Gaza, encourage Palestinian migration

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir renewed his call on Thursday for a full occupation of the Gaza Strip, the cessation of humanitarian aid, and Palestinian migration from the enclave.

His call comes amid ongoing efforts to resume negotiations for a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"There is a desire to reach an agreement, and this is a terrible mistake," Ben-Gvir told Israel's Army Radio.

"We must not stop for even a moment. We need to achieve a full victory, occupy all of Gaza, stop humanitarian aid, and encourage migration, not partial deals," he said.

Despite 22 months of war marked by widespread devastation in Gaza, Israel has failed to achieve its stated objectives, including the recovery of hostages and the destruction of Hamas' military capabilities.

Israel estimates that around 50 hostages remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive, while more than 10,400 Palestinian prisoners are held in Israeli jails under harsh conditions that rights groups say include torture, starvation, and medical neglect, which have led to multiple deaths.

Speaking separately to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, Ben-Gvir said he has no intention of supporting the proposed hostage deal and ceasefire, calling it "reckless."

He urged Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to join him in blocking the emerging agreement, claiming that "there is a historic opportunity to achieve real victory in Gaza, including the collapse of Hamas and encouraging emigration."

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, both leaders of the Israeli far-right, have consistently opposed any form of ceasefire and have long advocated for reoccupying Gaza, rebuilding settlements, and displacing Palestinians from the territory.

On Wednesday, Hamas said it was reviewing proposals submitted by mediators aimed at reaching a deal that includes a ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and humanitarian relief for Palestinians.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said there were "positive indicators" that an agreement could be reached.

Hamas has repeatedly stated its readiness to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for an end to Israel's military campaign and a complete withdrawal from Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has resisted a comprehensive deal, pushing instead for limited arrangements that would allow the war to continue, a position widely seen as an effort to preserve his political survival.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump claimed that Israel had accepted the "necessary conditions" for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





