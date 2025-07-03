Egyptian, Syrian Diplomats address sanctions and Israeli actions

The Egyptian and Syrian foreign ministers held talks over the phone to discuss the latest political, economic, and security developments in Syria.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty listened to the views of his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shaibani, on Wednesday evening about the anticipated consequences of a recent US decision to lift sanctions on Syria, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said in a readout.

The discussions also dwelt on Israel's repeated violations of Syrian sovereignty.

Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's "full support for launching a comprehensive Syrian-led political process, free from foreign interference or external dictates," the statement said.

He stressed that "such a process must preserve Syria's unity, stability, and the inclusion of all components of the Syrian people, while promoting a broad-based national approach."

The top Egyptian diplomat also expressed his country's "categorical rejection of Israel's repeated violations of Syria's sovereignty and any actions that would undermine the territorial integrity of the country."

The two ministers also discussed "efforts to combat terrorism," with Abdelatty emphasizing the importance of Syria serving as a source of stability in the region.

The call came amid regional diplomatic efforts to re-engage Syria, following years of isolation due to the conflict and broader geopolitical tensions.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in Syria in January.