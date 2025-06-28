Israel claims to have intercepted missile fired from Yemen

The Israeli army claimed on Saturday to have intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

In a statement, the Israeli army said that "a single missile was launched from Yemen," triggering sirens in central and southern Israel. In response, Israeli air defense systems attempted an interception which the military said was "apparently successful."

The Israeli army did not give further details while Yemen's Houthi group has not issued any statement claiming responsibility for the launch.

Houthis confirmed earlier this week that they would continue to carry out attacks on Israeli targets until Tel Aviv halts its war on Gaza.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched missile and drone strikes on Israeli targets and targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 56,000 people have been killed in the Israeli offensive.





