Corsican Assembly condemns Israeli actions as 'genocide'

The regional assembly of the French island of Corsica on Friday passed a resolution recognizing the state of Palestine.

The Assembly on the Mediterranean island debated a motion addressing support for the Palestinian people and Israel's violations of international law in the Gaza Strip.

The motion, submitted by Assembly President Marie-Antoinette Maupertuis, was passed.

Afterwards, she wrote on X: "The @AssembleeCorse recognizes the State of Palestine, denounces the genocidal acts committed against the Palestinian population, and opposes the use of Corsican and Sardinian military bases for operations that violate universal human rights." The island of Sardinia is autonomous Italian territory.

The resolution stated that the Corsican Assembly "recognizes the existence of the State of Palestine, in accordance with previous United Nations resolutions."

Although the motion "reaffirms Israel's right to exist in security and peace, in accordance with international law," it further asserts that "the repeated actions committed by the Israeli government" are "tantamount to international crimes, including the crime of genocide."

Emphasizing the urgent need for a political solution based on the coexistence of two sovereign states, the resolution called for mutual respect between both parties for each other's political, collective, and faith-based interests.

The motion also expressed Corsica's long-standing solidarity with the Palestinian people, who have faced decades of occupation, discrimination, and systematic violence. It urged the French government to officially recognize the state of Palestine.

Furthermore, the resolution called on France to halt all shipments of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment to Israel as long as the country continues its attacks in violation of international law.





