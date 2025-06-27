Israeli strikes kill 25 Palestinians, including 3 aid seekers

A series of Israeli airstrikes and artillery attacks across the Gaza Strip on Friday killed at least 25 Palestinians, including three aid seekers, as Israel's genocidal war on the besieged enclave continues unabated.

Early Friday morning, eight Palestinians were killed and several others injured when Israeli warplanes targeted a gathering near the Shaaban Al-Reis School in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, medical sources at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital told Anadolu.

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza, two Palestinians were killed and others wounded after Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd near a humanitarian aid distribution point south of Al-Tineh Street, medics said.

Two more people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced families in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.

Medical sources reported that the 11 fatalities were also brought to the Nasser Medical Complex on Friday morning.

In Gaza City, a fisherman was killed by Israeli naval fire, medical sources at Al-Shifa Medical Complex reported.

Further casualties were reported in central Gaza. Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat received the body of one person and 43 wounded civilians following an Israeli attack on crowds waiting for humanitarian aid along Salah Al-Din Street in Wadi Gaza.

In Khan Younis, artillery strikes and home demolitions continued in the northern parts of the city intensifying the already dire humanitarian situation.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 56,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





