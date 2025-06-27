Israel claims killing 11 Iranian nuclear scientists, major strikes in Iran war

The Israeli army claimed on Friday that its 12-day campaign against Iran achieved "complete aerial superiority" and inflicted major damage on Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure.

The Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said the army had "eliminated 11 senior nuclear scientists associated with Iran's nuclear weapons program" and carried out widespread strikes on "strategic targets" across Iranian territory.

He claimed that the army "attacked all three central nuclear facilities" in Iran and "destroyed thousands of centrifuges" as well as "research and development centers connected to the nuclear program."

The Israeli army spokesman claimed that army forces destroyed 200 missile platforms representing "about 50% of Iran's stockpile," and struck more than 35 missile production sites and over 80 surface-to-air missile platforms.

The army also claimed to have "destroyed 15 enemy aircraft" and "targeted six enemy airports."

Adraee further alleged that "hundreds of Iranian military personnel were killed," including "more than 30 senior figures in the Iranian military and security establishment."

The Israeli army also reported intercepting "hundreds of surface-to-surface missiles with a success rate exceeding 86%" and "hundreds of drones with a success rate exceeding 99%."

These claims have not been independently verified and there has been no immediate response from Iranian officials regarding the specifics of the Israeli military's statement.

A 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 after Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran's Health Ministry.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.





