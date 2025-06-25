Israel has killed 16,802 students since October 7, 2023

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the ministry provided figures on the number of students and educational staff killed, injured, or detained by Israel since the start of the attacks on Gaza.

According to the statement, Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip have killed 15,553 pre-university students and injured 23,411. In the West Bank, 103 students were reported killed, 691 injured, and 361 detained.

The statement also included figures for university students: in Gaza, 1,111 university students were killed, 2,317 injured, and many others detained. In the West Bank, 35 university students were killed, more than 219 injured, and 399 detained.

In total, the ministry stated that at least 25,728 students in Gaza and 910 students in the West Bank have been injured as a result of Israeli attacks.