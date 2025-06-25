Iran: Attacks on nuclear facilities will seriously affect our roadmap

Speaking to the London-based newspaper Al Arabiya Al Jadeed, Araghchi answered questions regarding the ceasefire process with Israel and other current developments.

Araghchi said, "An attack on nuclear facilities will seriously affect Iran's future roadmap."

Claiming that U.S. involvement in the war reflected Israel's failure and inability to resist, Araghchi added:

"They thought Iran would back down if the U.S. intervened. But when we responded more powerfully and resolutely with our third-generation missile 'Khaybarshikan,' they retreated and proposed a ceasefire through mediators."

He continued:

"For years, we have tried to show the world that we are committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and want to act within that framework. Unfortunately, however, this treaty has protected neither us nor our nuclear program."