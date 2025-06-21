Two dead, 4 injured in Israeli missile on Iran

Explosions were heard early Saturday in Tehran, Isfahan and Qom after the Israeli Air Force said it launched strikes targeting missile storage and launch sites in central Iran.

Iranian media said two people were killed and four injured in the attack in Qom. Air defense systems were also operating in the area.

The Fars News Agency, citing a spokesperson for the Qom Provincial Crisis Management Office, said a 16-year-old boy was among those killed when the fourth floor of a building in the Salariyeh neighborhood was struck by an Israeli missile.

A statement reported by the news agency said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) indicated it targeted Israeli military sites and support centers in central Israel and at the Ben Gurion Airport.

The IRGC claimed the predetermined targets were successfully destroyed and the combined missile and drone strikes are ongoing, and being conducted in a coordinated and targeted manner.

Hostilities broke out June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.





