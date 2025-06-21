Sirens sound in Golan Heights after Iranian drone falls in open area

Sirens sounded Saturday in several communities across the Golan Heights after an Iranian drone was launched and fell in an open area, Israeli media said.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said sirens were activated in the communities of Ein Zivan, Alonei HaBashan and Ortal amid concerns of a drone attack.

The Israeli Home Front Command later announced that the incident had ended.

Hostilities broke out June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.



