Israeli military intercepts Iranian drone in north without triggering air raid sirens

The Israeli army said Saturday it intercepted an Iranian drone in the north without triggering air raid sirens.

"The Israeli Air Force recently intercepted a drone launched from Iran toward northern Israel. According to policy, no alerts were issued," it wrote on X.

The military also said it struck missile launch sites in western Iran in recent hours, using 15 fighter jets and more than 30 munitions.

Hostilities broke out June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.





