Israeli foreign minister says Iran’s ability to obtain nuclear bomb delayed 'at least 2-3 years'

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said Friday that Tehran's ability to develop a nuclear bomb has been delayed by "at least two to three years," with the conflict between the two countries.

In an interview with the German newspaper, Bild, amid talks in Geneva between Iran Germany, France and the UK, Sa'ar said Israel is committed to doing everything possible to eliminate the threat posed by Iran's nuclear program.

Regarding an expectation of regime change in Iran, he said the Israeli Security Cabinet has not yet made that a goal of the war. "The Security Cabinet has not yet defined regime change as a goal in this war. At least not yet."

Sa'ar expressed skepticism about diplomacy with Iran.

"I don't really believe in diplomacy with Iran. All previous diplomatic efforts have been unsuccessful," he said.

Top European diplomats stressed Friday the urgency of continued dialogue with Iran following talks in Geneva aimed at de-escalating regional tensions and reviving negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his counterparts from the UK, France, and Germany as well as Kaja Kallas, the EU foreign policy chief.