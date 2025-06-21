Israeli army conducts strikes on targets in southwestern Iran

Israeli warplanes have initiated multiple strikes against military installations in southwestern Iran, said Israeli army spokesman on Saturday.

In a statement, Avichay Adraee claimed that the raids focus on strategic military sites, though details on casualties and damage remain unclear.

Meanwhile, explosions were reported in the southwestern Iranian cities of Ahvaz and the port city of Mahshahr in Khuzestan Province, the Iranian Fars news agency reported.

It added that air defense systems in both locations have been activated, indicating a possible aerial threat or attack.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.





