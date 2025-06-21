Gaza death toll tops 55,900 amid Israel’s genocidal war

At least 55,908 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

A ministry statement said that 202 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 48 hours, while 1,037 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 131,138 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Gaza's Health Ministry reported that since May 27, at least 450 Palestinians have been killed and 3,466 others wounded while seeking humanitarian aid due to ongoing Israeli attacks targeting aid distribution areas.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 5,599 people and injured 19,097 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





