Israeli army says it targeted 3 Iranian missile launch platforms

The Israeli army on Friday announced that it carried out airstrikes targeting three missile platforms inside Iran, which it claimed were ready to launch missiles toward Israel.

According to the Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, the strike also targeted and killed a military commander allegedly preparing the launch.

The statement did not specify the location or provide further operational details. Iranian officials have not yet responded to the claim.

This came as Israel carried out overnight strikes on dozens of military facilities and a nuclear research site in Iran.

Separately, a ballistic missile strike has targeted the CyberSpark complex in Beersheba, southern Israel, according to Iran's official news agency IRNA.

The agency stated that the missile destroyed the Gav-Yam 4 building, a key facility within CyberSpark, a high-tech zone known for housing Israeli cyber and intelligence infrastructure.

According to the agency, Gav-Yam 4 was involved in training intelligence personnel on drone operations and espionage activities overseen by Israeli security units and senior military officials.

Earlier this morning, Iran struck southern Israel in a new round of missile attacks. Iranian media reported that the strikes targeted Israel's Nevatim Air Base in the Negev Desert.

Shortly after, the Israeli military said in a statement that more than 60 fighter jets carried out overnight airstrikes in Tehran, using approximately 120 munitions to hit military targets.

Among the sites struck was the headquarters of Iran's Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, known as SPND. The Israeli military said the facility is used to develop advanced weapons and military technologies. Four drones launched overnight from Iran toward Israel were also intercepted, it added.

Hostilities broke out last Friday when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.





