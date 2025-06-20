Israel carries out airstrikes near Tabriz Airport, other sites across Iran: Reports

Israeli forces conducted airstrikes early Friday targeting the vicinity of Shahid Madani International Airport in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz, according to Iranian media reports.

In a statement, cited by the ISNA news agency, the governor's office of East Azerbaijan province said that two strikes were carried out in Ilkhchi and near the airport. Local sources said a radar installation in the area was also hit.

Additional reports indicated that Israel also targeted a missile launch platform in the city of Ardabil and a residential apartment in Tehran.

Hostilities broke out last Friday when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.





