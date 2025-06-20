Iran pledges to continue self-defense until Israeli 'aggression' ends: UN envoy

United Nations Security Council meeting about the conflict between Israel and Iran, in New York City (REUTERS Photo)

Iran on Friday vowed to continue exercising its right to self-defense under the UN Charter "until Israeli aggression is fully and unequivocally" ended.

Iran's envoy to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani told the UN Security Council that Tehran's response against Israel complies "fully" with international law, including humanitarian law.

"Iran will continue to exercise this right as long as the Security Council fails to discharge its primary responsibility under the charter, and until the Israeli aggression is fully and unequivocally terminated," Iravani said.

He urged the council to act "now."

"We reiterate our call on the Security Council to determine the Israeli illegal use of force and armed attacks against Iran are a breach of peace and act of aggression," he added.

Iravani said the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has failed to act.

"His silence undermines the agency, authority, neutrality and credibility. The IAEA cannot remain silent while safeguard facilities are attacked. This inaction must end," he added.

The envoy reiterated that Iran's nuclear program is "peaceful."

"Iran has long advocated for a nuclear weapon free zone in the Middle East. Israel is the only possessor of undeclared nuclear weapon in the region," he added.

The envoy is also said that Tehran is "alarmed" by reports that the US, as a depository of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), may be joining the conflict.

"Any such support violate NPT and undermine global security," he added.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.