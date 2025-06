Brig. Gen. Majid Khademi was appointed as the new head of Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the official Press TV reported.

On June 15, the IRGC announced that Gen. Mohammad Kazemi, the organization's then chief, had been killed in an Israeli attack.

Israel has launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.