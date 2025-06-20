Air defenses activated in central Tehran in preparation for possible Israeli attacks

Air defense systems were activated in central Tehran on Friday in response to suspected Israeli strikes, according to Iranian media.

Despite the alert, Tehran has been almost completely calm since Friday morning, media reports said.

Hostilities broke out last Friday when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.