Over 55,700 Gazans killed as Israel continues genocidal war on Palestinians

At least 55,706 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A ministry statement said that 69 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 221 people were injured, taking the total number of injuries in the Israeli onslaught to 130,101.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the ministry added.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 5,401 people and injured nearly 18,060 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



