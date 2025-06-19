Israel army says public can leave shelters after Iran missile attack

 Contact Us
Israel's military announced Thursday that residents in several areas could leave shelters after Iran launched a new barrage of missiles, with a military official confirming that dozens of ballistic missiles were fired in the latest attack.

Published June 19,2025
Israel's military said Thursday people were permitted to leave shelters in several parts of the country where they had been told to take cover after Iran launched a new barrage of missiles towards Israel.

"Following the situational assessment, the Home Front Command published that it is now permitted to leave protected spaces in several areas across the country," the military said in a statement.

A military official added that "dozens of ballistic missiles were launched at Israel in the last barrage from Iran".