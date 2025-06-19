Iranian official warns US against involvement in Israel-Iran conflict

Iran's deputy foreign minister warned against any direct U.S. involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran, saying Iran had "all the necessary options on the table", in comments reported by Iranian state media on Thursday.

"If the U.S. wants to actively intervene in support of Israel, Iran will have no other option but to use its tools to teach aggressors a lesson and defend itself ... our military decision-makers have all necessary options on the table," Kazem Gharibabadi said, according to state media.

"Our recommendation to the U.S. is to at least stand by if they do not wish to stop Israel's aggression," he said.