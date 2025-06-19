Israeli strike hits near Arak reactor; Iran says no radiation risk

An area near the heavy-water research reactor in Arak, which is part of Iran's nuclear programme, has been struck by Israel, according to local media reports.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Force warned people living in the cities of Arak and Khondab, which are near the reactor, to leave for their safety. On X, the IDF told residents within a specific zone to leave the area "as soon as possible". According to the Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA), officials say the facility was evacuated before the attack and there is no risk of radiation.