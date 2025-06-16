Israeli army kills 27 more Palestinians, including many aid seekers, in fresh Gaza attacks

Palestinians search for casualties in the rubble of a house targeted in an Israeli strike at the al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on June 15, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

At least 27 more Palestinians were killed, many of them people seeking to get humanitarian aid, in fresh Israeli attacks in the war-torn Gaza Strip on Monday, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said 20 people lost their lives and over 200 others were injured when Israeli forces opened fire on hundreds of people waiting near aid distribution points in central and southern Gaza.

The ministry said that 50 of the injured are in critical condition.

Two fishermen were also killed, and three others went missing after Israeli forces shelled fishing boats off the shore of Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

Two more Palestinians were killed, and three others were wounded in two separate Israeli attacks in the same city, the source added.

An Israeli strike killed three more people in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, according to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 55,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.