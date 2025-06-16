Israel stages new strikes on central Iran, Netanyahu claims full control of Tehran’s airspace

Smoke billows for the second day from the Shahran oil depot, northwest of Tehran, on June 16, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Israel launched a new series of strikes on central Iran on Monday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claiming full control of airspace over Tehran.

"The Israeli Air Force has full control over the skies of Tehran," Netanyahu said in statements at Tel Nof Airbase in Rehovot in central Israel.

Israeli Channel 12 said that the army was attacking dozens of targets in central Iran, without giving any details.

Iranian media confirmed that the Tehran-Qom highway was closed following Israeli strikes.

An Israeli military statement said that several trucks allegedly carrying weapons, including surface-to-air missile launchers, were targeted on their way to Tehran from western Iran since Monday morning.

"We struck the trucks, neutralizing the weapons and launchers," the army said.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said that at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

Iran, for its part, said that at least 224 people have been killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.



























