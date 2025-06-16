Israel says Iran fired 370 ballistic missiles since June 13, most intercepted

A picture shows Iranian rocket trails in the sky over Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West bank, late on June 15, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Iran has fired 370 ballistic missiles at Israel since June 13, with impacts reported at 30 locations, the Israeli Prime Minister's Press Office said on Monday, adding that most of the missiles were intercepted.

The office's statement also confirmed that 24 people have been killed in Iran's missile strikes, with 10 in critical condition, adding that 592 individuals have been injured.

The figures were shared as part of an official update on the ongoing Iranian retaliation following recent Israeli attacks.

Regional tension has escalated since Friday after Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.