Israel reports missile attack from Yemen as regional tension escalates

The Israeli army reported a new missile attack from Yemen on Monday amid an exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran.

A military statement said that the missile triggered air-raid sirens in southern Israel.

There was no immediate comment from Yemen's Houthi group on the Israeli claim.

The army also said that sirens sounded in the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank after a "hostile" aircraft violated airspace, without giving any further details.

Regional tension has escalated since Friday after Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said that at least 24 people were killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

Iran, for its part, said that at least 224 people were killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.