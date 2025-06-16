Death toll in Iranian strike on Israeli city of Bat Yam rises to 8: Report

Responders are seen amid rubble from damaged buildings following a strike by an Iranian missile in the Israeli city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, early on June 15, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Emergency crews in the Israeli city of Bat Yam recovered two more bodies from the rubble, bringing the death toll to eight from an Iranian missile strike Sunday, a report said.

One person remains missing following the attack, said the Israeli public broadcaster (KAN).

The strike was part of an Iranian missile barrage that struck central Israel, including Bat Yam and Rehovot, near Tel Aviv.

Bat Yam's mayor said 22 buildings will be demolished, with more than 75 structures damaged in the attack.

Iran launched the missiles in retaliation for Israeli strikes Friday on Tehran's nuclear and missile facilities, which killed senior military commanders and scientists, escalating tensions across the region.