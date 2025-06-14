UK HASNT YET CONTRIBUTED TO EFFORTS TO DEFEND ISRAEL FROM IRANIAN STRIKES

UK hasn't yet contributed to efforts to defend Israel from Iranian strikes

In the last hour or so, Iranian state media has reported that Iran has warned the UK not to help Israel stop its strikes on the country.

They say that Iran will target ships and bases belonging to the UK, US and France, if they defend Israel against Iranian drones or missiles.

Downing Street aren't responding to those comments, but as of this morning it's understood the UK has not taken part in any military action, including efforts to defend Israel against those strikes.

I was told yesterday that there'd been no request from Israel to the UK for that type of assistance.

Government sources haven't been confirming this morning whether that's still the case.

When Iran has targeted Israel with drones in the past, the UK has sent RAF Typhoon jets from Cyprus to shoot them down.