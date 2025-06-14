Pakistan vows to ‘stand behind’ Iran, calls for Muslim unity against Israel

Pakistan on Saturday vowed to "stand behind Iran" and called for Muslim unity against Israel after attacks on Iran.

Speaking at the National Assembly, Pakistan Defense Minister Khwaja Asif said that Muslim nations should now launch an initiative to show unity against Israel.

"Israel has targeted Iran, Yemen, and Palestine. If Muslim nations don't unite now, each will face the same fate," he said.

He urged the Muslim countries, who have diplomatic ties with Israel, to immediately cut ties and said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should convene to formulate a joint strategy.

Asif said that Pakistan has deep ties with Iran and Islamabad stands by Tehran in this difficult time.

"We stand behind Iran and will support them at every international forum to protect their interest," the defense minister said.

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday also called the Israeli attack on Iran a "brazen violation of Iran's sovereignty" and said: "Pakistan stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Iran."

Later, he also spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the phone and reiterated strong support of Pakistan to the government and people of Iran for achieving peace and stability in the region.

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli forces attacked Iran, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing over 104 people, including top military commanders and scientists, and injuring nearly 380 others.

According to reports, Iran responded with ballistic missiles targeting several areas across Israel, killing three people and injuring over 170 others.

The attacks killed Iran's chief of staff, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), several top commanders, and nuclear scientists.

Many countries, including Türkiye and Pakistan, have condemned Israel's actions.





