Iran says three more nuclear scientists killed in Israeli strikes

Three Iranian nuclear scientists were killed in Israeli airstrikes, Iranian media reported Saturday, following Israel's attacks across the country.

Ali Bokaei Karimi, Mansour Asgari, and Saeed Borji were named by Iranian outlets as the victims.

Their deaths follow earlier reports by the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency that six other nuclear scientists were also killed.

Israeli military officials said Saturday that nine senior Iranian nuclear scientists were killed in the attacks.