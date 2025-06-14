Iran fired fewer than 100 missiles, most of which intercepted, claims Israeli army

Smoke billows following missile attack from Iran on Israel, at Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

The Israeli army said late Friday that Iran had launched fewer than 100 missiles toward the country, claiming that most of them were intercepted.

"Fewer than 100 missiles were fired towards Israel in two barrages," the Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in his X account, claiming that most of them were intercepted.

A small number of buildings were damaged, including some by shrapnel from interception operations, he added.

At least 35 Israelis were injured, including two in critical condition, four in moderate condition, nine in light-to-moderate condition, and 21 lightly injured, when Iranian retaliatory ballistic missiles targeted several areas across Israel, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The Israeli military said dozens of missiles had been launched from Iran and that air defense systems were working to intercept them.

Alarms rang throughout Israel as a result of the missile launches, including in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, signaling a national state of alert.

Channel 14 confirmed that one missile struck Tel Aviv, causing plumes of smoke to rise from the impact site.

Israeli Army Radio said a fire broke out near the Defense Ministry's headquarters in Tel Aviv following the missile strike.

Israel launched a massive attack early Friday, deploying around 200 aircraft to target Iran's nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities. The strikes killed senior Iranian military officials as well as nuclear scientists.

Iran has vowed "severe punishment" and called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to hold Israel accountable for its actions.