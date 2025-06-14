60 civilians, including 20 children, killed in Israeli strike

An Israeli airstrike targeted a residential building in the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday, killing 60 people, including 20 children, according to Iran's state-run media on Saturday.

"60 people, including 20 children, were killed in an Israeli strike on a residential building in Tehran's Shahid Chamran Township," Iranian Press TV reported.

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli forces attacked Iran, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing over 104 people, including top military commanders and scientists, and injuring nearly 380 people.

According to reports, Iran responded with ballistic missiles targeting several areas across Israel, killing three people and injuring over 170 others.





