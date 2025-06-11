OVER 6,700 NEW RELICS ADDED TO AFGHANISTANS HERITAGE TREASURE

Afghan authorities have placed more than 6,700 relics dating from the Bronze Age to the Islamic Period in the National Museum of Afghanistan over the last year, adding to the country's heritage treasure, state-run Radio and Television of Afghanistan reported on Wednesday.

Yahya Mohibzada, the museum's deputy director, said 6,752 pieces of relics were collected from various locations and placed at the national museum over the last year.

These artifacts have been collected from various locations and are now part of the museum's collection, which represents a wide range of Afghan history, including the Kushan Empire, Greek and Buddhist periods, the Bronze Age, the Achaemenid Empire, the Hellenistic era, and Islamic periods, according to Mohibzada.

The museum's current collection includes over 60,000 pieces of artifacts and relics.



