OVER 6,700 NEW RELICS ADDED TO AFGHANISTANS HERITAGE TREASURE

News Middle East Over 6,700 new relics added to Afghanistan's heritage treasure

Over the past year, Afghanistan added 6,752 historical relics—from the Bronze Age to the Islamic Period—to its National Museum, bringing the total collection to over 60,000 items.

Published June 11,2025
Afghan authorities have placed more than 6,700 relics dating from the Bronze Age to the Islamic Period in the National Museum of Afghanistan over the last year, adding to the country's heritage treasure, state-run Radio and Television of Afghanistan reported on Wednesday.

Yahya Mohibzada, the museum's deputy director, said 6,752 pieces of relics were collected from various locations and placed at the national museum over the last year.

These artifacts have been collected from various locations and are now part of the museum's collection, which represents a wide range of Afghan history, including the Kushan Empire, Greek and Buddhist periods, the Bronze Age, the Achaemenid Empire, the Hellenistic era, and Islamic periods, according to Mohibzada.

The museum's current collection includes over 60,000 pieces of artifacts and relics.