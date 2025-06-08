10 killed in Gaza, including children, on 3rd day of Eid

The Israeli army on Sunday killed 10 more Palestinians, including children, in strikes on displaced people in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on the third day of Eid al-Adha, one of Islam's holiest festivals.

According to the local Al-Aqsa radio, Israeli strikes on displaced people's homes and tents in Khan Younis killed 10 Palestinians, including children.

This is the fourth Eid for Gazans since October 2023, when Israel launched a genocidal war that killed nearly 54,800 Palestinians, created famine conditions, and rendered the enclave uninhabitable.



