UN chief 'disappointed' about US veto on immediate Gaza ceasefire, humanitarian aid access

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed disappointment Thursday about the US veto on a Security Council draft resolution that called for an "immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip.

"We have seen in the past ceasefire, how it was possible to mobilize massive humanitarian aid for the people in Gaza," Guterres said during a news conference at UN headquarters in New York, urging it to "happen again" but permanently.

In response to what more could the UN do, Guterres said, "It is clear that we can only be effective in supporting the people in Gaza if there is a permanent ceasefire, if there is the unconditional and immediate release of all hostages, and if there is unlimited access for humanitarian aid."

"Of course," he was disappointed about the outcome Wednesday of the latest draft resolution, he said, adding that "we are always disappointed when ceasefire does not materialize, releases are not hostages, and humanitarian aid is not distributed, or is distributed in a way that puts at risk the life of so many Palestinians."

The comments follow his statements made about fallen UN staff, where he described them as those who "seek to make a difference."

"When conflict erupts, they work for peace. When violence and disaster strike, they deliver life-saving aid. When rights are violated, they speak out," he said, calling it an "honor of a lifetime" to work with UN personnel.

He noted that the UN "will not accept the killing of UN personnel. We will not accept the killing of humanitarians, journalists, medical workers or civilians as the new normal anywhere and under any circumstances."

"There must be no room for impunity," he stressed.

Asked about the issue of impunity and whether Israel needs to be held more accountable, Guterres said: "Unfortunately today in the world, we have impunity everywhere."

Saying that "there is total impunity," the UN chief stressed that "the fact that the geopolitical divisions maintain the Security Council paralyzed in situations like those, makes that impunity remain with an enormous frustration for all of those that believe in international law."

On the upcoming UN conference in New York to be chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, to discuss the prospects of a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, Guterres said: "My message to world leaders and delegations is that it is absolutely essential to keep alive the two-state solution perspective with all the terrible things we are witnessing in Gaza and in the West Bank."

For those disregarding the two-state solution, Guterres asked, "What is the alternative? Is it the one-state solution in which either the Palestinians are expelled or the Palestinians will be forced to live in their land without rights?"

"That will be totally unacceptable," he said.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the enclave on March 18 and has since killed 4,402 victims and injured nearly 13,490, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.