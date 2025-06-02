Israel reports new attack from Yemen, suspends flights at Tel Aviv airport

Israel suspended flights at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport on Monday evening after a missile attack from Yemen, Israeli media said.

A military statement said that a ballistic missile from Yemen was intercepted by Israeli air defense.

The army said the missile attack triggered air-raid sirens across central Israel, the Jerusalem area, several West Bank settlements, and some areas in southern Israel.

No injuries were reported.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronot said authorities temporarily suspended flights at Ben Gurion airport after the attack.

There was no immediate comment from Yemen's Houthi group on the Israeli claim.