Iran’s foreign minister meets UN nuclear watchdog chief, says IAEA report ‘politically motivated’

Iran's foreign minister on Monday criticized a recent report by the UN nuclear watchdog on its nuclear program as "politically motivated."

"The IAEA must uphold its professional integrity and not be influenced by external political motives," Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, with the UN agency's director general, Rafael Grossi.

The meeting was also attended by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Araghchi said the IAEA report included "baseless allegations" about Iran's nuclear program.

Grossi, for his part, described the meeting as constructive and timely.

"Timely meeting in Cairo with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi," he said on his X account.

He also thanked Egypt for what he called its "constructive role" in supporting diplomatic solutions in the region.

"Grateful for Egypt's constructive role in supporting peaceful, diplomatic solutions to regional challenges," Grossi wrote.

The meeting came after a recent IAEA report indicated that Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% purity has increased by nearly 50%, reaching 408.6 kilograms, an amount the UN nuclear watchdog says could be sufficient for nine nuclear weapons if enriched further.

The IAEA findings emerged as indirect negotiations continued between Tehran and Washington to reach an agreement on Iran's nuclear program.

Araghchi, who is also Iran's chief nuclear negotiator, arrived in Cairo on Sunday as part of a regional tour that also includes Lebanon.